Short Interest in Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) Grows By 162.5%

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 162.5% from the October 31st total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSHG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performance Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Shipping in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

PSHG stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. Performance Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.29.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.16. Performance Shipping had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Shipping will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Performance Shipping stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Performance Shipping as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Performance Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels.

