Short Interest in Progress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PGRW) Decreases By 37.3%

Progress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PGRW) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the October 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGRW. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progress Acquisition during the second quarter worth $97,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Progress Acquisition during the third quarter worth $101,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Progress Acquisition during the second quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Progress Acquisition during the second quarter worth $246,000.

Shares of Progress Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.82 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 23,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,794. Progress Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $10.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

