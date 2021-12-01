Short Interest in Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Increases By 114.0%

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 114.0% from the October 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

REMYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rémy Cointreau currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.22.

Shares of Rémy Cointreau stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.54. 10,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,506. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.61. Rémy Cointreau has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $0.152 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

