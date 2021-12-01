Short Interest in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Grows By 162.2%

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, an increase of 162.2% from the October 31st total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 34,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $226,235.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 48,424 shares of company stock worth $318,778.

Get Salient Midstream & MLP Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the third quarter worth about $64,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the third quarter worth about $70,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the second quarter worth about $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 52.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the third quarter worth about $203,000.

NYSE:SMM opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.59. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $7.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Company Profile

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.