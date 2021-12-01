Short Interest in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) Decreases By 54.8%

SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the October 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 20.0% during the third quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 10.9% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVF Investment Corp. 2 alerts:

Shares of SVFB opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.