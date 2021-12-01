Short Interest in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Grows By 109.9%

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,100 shares, an increase of 109.9% from the October 31st total of 102,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 79,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.2% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VIGI stock opened at $87.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.53 and a 200-day moving average of $88.96. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $77.76 and a 12-month high of $93.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.