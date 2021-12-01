Short Interest in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Drops By 39.0%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,440,000 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the October 31st total of 49,880,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.23. VEON has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $2.38.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 30.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VEON will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in VEON by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 127,345 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 29,041 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in VEON by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in VEON by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 15,920 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in VEON by 170.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 561,416 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 354,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in VEON by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,420,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269,200 shares in the last quarter. 21.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VEON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Bank of America raised VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.29.

About VEON

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

