Short Interest in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Drops By 39.0%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,440,000 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the October 31st total of 49,880,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:VEON opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.23. VEON has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $2.38.
VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 30.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VEON will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
VEON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Bank of America raised VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.29.
About VEON
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.