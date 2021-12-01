Short Interest in Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Rises By 142.9%

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wärtsilä Oyj Abp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

OTCMKTS WRTBY opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.79. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.0473 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.01%.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

