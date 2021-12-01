Short Interest in Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUZHF) Rises By 104.8%

Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUZHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,000 shares, a growth of 104.8% from the October 31st total of 105,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

YUZHF stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. Yuzhou Group has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26.

Get Yuzhou Group alerts:

Yuzhou Group Company Profile

Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development activities in the People's Republic of China. It develops, sells, manages, and invests in properties. The company is also involved in the operation of hotels; marketing activities; and trading of construction materials.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Yuzhou Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yuzhou Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.