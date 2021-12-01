Short Interest in Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUZHF) Rises By 104.8%

Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUZHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,000 shares, a growth of 104.8% from the October 31st total of 105,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
YUZHF stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. Yuzhou Group has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26.
Yuzhou Group Company Profile
