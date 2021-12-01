Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $166.39

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.39 and traded as low as $159.36. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $161.02, with a volume of 4,552 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.47.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) by 74.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.