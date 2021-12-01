SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.25. SIFCO Industries shares last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 8,305 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $48.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SIFCO Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SIFCO Industries by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 18,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SIFCO Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

