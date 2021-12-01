Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) PT Raised to $43.00

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $23.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SGTX. BTIG Research began coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ SGTX opened at $3.76 on Monday. Sigilon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.48 million and a PE ratio of -1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.24.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 197.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 137.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 101.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 57.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

