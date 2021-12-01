Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $41.90

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.90 and last traded at $41.91, with a volume of 2510 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silk Road Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -26.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The firm had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.30 per share, with a total value of $103,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 4,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $292,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,224 shares of company stock valued at $4,438,995 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 11.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 27.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,403,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,022,000 after purchasing an additional 112,837 shares in the last quarter.

About Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

