SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Director Nathan Eric Fier Sells 38,900 Shares

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Director Nathan Eric Fier sold 38,900 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.07, for a total value of C$430,502.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,010,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,178,399.02.

Nathan Eric Fier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 25th, Nathan Eric Fier sold 85,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.02, for a total value of C$936,700.00.

SIL opened at C$8.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 12 month low of C$2.85 and a 12 month high of C$8.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50.

SIL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.42.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

