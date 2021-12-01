Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SI opened at $204.48 on Wednesday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $239.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 75.73 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.14 and a 200-day moving average of $128.97.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total value of $781,552.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $362,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,714,746.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 197,339 shares of company stock worth $33,457,624. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.10.

Silvergate Capital Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

