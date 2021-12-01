Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Singapore Exchange stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.73. 1,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.21. Singapore Exchange has a 52-week low of $97.51 and a 52-week high of $133.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $3.5795 per share. This represents a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Singapore Exchange’s previous dividend of $2.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Singapore Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Singapore Exchange from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities; Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities; Data, Connectivity & Indices; and Corporate.

