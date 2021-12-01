SingularityDAO (SDAO) Trading Up 14% This Week

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 1st. One SingularityDAO coin can currently be bought for $1.94 or 0.00003305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityDAO has a total market capitalization of $56.89 million and $3.86 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SingularityDAO has traded 14% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00045336 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.30 or 0.00239019 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007759 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00087749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011501 BTC.

SingularityDAO Coin Profile

SingularityDAO is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,322,684 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

