Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Receives C$43.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$43.43.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 1,667 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.40, for a total transaction of C$62,345.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$204,129.20.

Shares of ZZZ stock opened at C$36.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.94, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.82. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$23.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 32.81%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

