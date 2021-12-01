Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.42

Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 316 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EM. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Share Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,766,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Smart Share Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Smart Share Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Smart Share Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Smart Share Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

