Smartlands Network (SLT) Trading Down 5.9% This Week

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. During the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One Smartlands Network coin can now be bought for about $5.06 or 0.00008847 BTC on popular exchanges. Smartlands Network has a market capitalization of $25.82 million and $56,359.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00044496 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007895 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.93 or 0.00235862 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00089058 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Smartlands Network Coin Profile

Smartlands Network (CRYPTO:SLT) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Buying and Selling Smartlands Network

