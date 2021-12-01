Smoothy Market Cap Hits $723,042.30 (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded up 21.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. In the last seven days, Smoothy has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. Smoothy has a total market cap of $723,042.30 and approximately $1.07 million worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smoothy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

