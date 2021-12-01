SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Receives $43.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNCAF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Desjardins decreased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

SNC-Lavalin Group stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.15. 5,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,518. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average of $26.89. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $30.09.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

