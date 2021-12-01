Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Trading Down 10.4%

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN) was down 10.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 254,629 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 248,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.88 million and a PE ratio of 225.00.

About Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN)

Snipp Interactive Inc, a loyalty and promotions technology company, provides mobile marketing, rebates, and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a mobile receipt processing solution that allows brands to execute purchase-based promotions and loyalty programs; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, a solution that allows clients to deploy from simple punch-card programs to points-based loyalty programs with rewards stores.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Snipp Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snipp Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.