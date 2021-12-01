Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Short Interest Update

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,300 shares, a decline of 47.5% from the October 31st total of 229,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 323,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of IPOD stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $10.16. 321,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,762. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $18.31.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 873.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 19,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

