Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Bought by Vivid Financial Management Inc.

Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 268.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 18.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $62.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.01, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SQM. Scotiabank raised their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.86.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

