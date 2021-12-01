Soda Coin Reaches Market Cap of $35.80 Million (SOC)

Soda Coin (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Soda Coin has a total market capitalization of $35.80 million and $2.62 million worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Soda Coin has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Soda Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0203 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00044404 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007916 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.23 or 0.00236347 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00087487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Soda Coin Profile

Soda Coin (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,763,526,984 coins. Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Soda Coin is blog.naver.com/sodatable . The official website for Soda Coin is www.monstercube.kr/eng

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling Soda Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soda Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Soda Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

