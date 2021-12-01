Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.27% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is a provider of platform and marketplace for vehicle data and positioned at the epicenter of the data revolution in the automotive and mobility space. Otonomo Technologies Ltd., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc. II, is based in HERZLIYA, ISRAEL. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ OTMO opened at $3.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.41. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $11.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II by 17.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 509,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 74,595 shares during the last quarter. Vector Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter worth about $4,975,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter worth about $2,031,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II by 29.4% in the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 109,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter worth about $995,000. 10.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Software Acquisition Group Inc. II

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

