Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Trading Down 2.3%

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $131.90 and last traded at $131.90. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.60.

About Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY)

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials. The company operates through two segments: Electronics and Others Business. The Electronics segment provides services to semiconductor sector, producing and marketing substrates and components. The Others Business segment operates in Solar Energy sector, which also provides financing activities related to the Touwsrivier solar power plant in South Africa, as well as certain ongoing maintenance activities, primarily in Europe and the United States.

