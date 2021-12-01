Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Short Interest Up 71.3% in November

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, an increase of 71.3% from the October 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Solaris Resources in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

OTCMKTS:SLSSF traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 561 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,863. Solaris Resources has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $12.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06.

Solaris Resources Inc, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company primarily holds interest in Warintza property covering an area of 26,777 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. It holds 100% interest in Ricardo property covering an area of 16,000 hectares located in Chile; 75% interest in Tamarugo property covering an area of 5100 hectare located in northern Chile; and holds interest in Capricho project covering an area of 4600 hectares and Paco Orco project covering an area of 4,400 hectares located in Peru.

