Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Stock Holdings Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) by 83.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 857,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388,761 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.78% of Solid Biosciences worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,068,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,447 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 872.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 984,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 883,081 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 560,876 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,408,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 250,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Solid Biosciences stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $193.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $11.58.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

