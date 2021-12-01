SOLVE Price Reaches $0.11 (SOLVE)

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 1st. In the last week, SOLVE has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $47.89 million and approximately $971,318.00 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOLVE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00100275 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00016005 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 433,324,963 coins. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SOLVE’s official website is solve.care

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

SOLVE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

