Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,529,000 after purchasing an additional 49,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,378,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,267,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,697,000 after purchasing an additional 28,717 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 12.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,760,000 after purchasing an additional 112,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 499,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,362,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. 55.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SAH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $44.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 2.37. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.24 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.73%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.