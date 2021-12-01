SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Stock Price Up 7.1%

SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) shares rose 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.48 and last traded at $15.48. Approximately 1,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 98,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

SOPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.78.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative net margin of 168.10% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SOPHiA Genetics SA will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $7,889,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $5,259,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $877,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,554,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $351,000.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

