Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.870-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $932.86 million.

Shares of NYSE:SHC traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,646. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 177.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $226.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 852.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after buying an additional 430,628 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 296.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 30,882 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 461.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 15,830 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 22.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after acquiring an additional 63,674 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.