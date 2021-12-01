Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $60.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Southwest Airlines traded as low as $43.71 and last traded at $44.38, with a volume of 89014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.54.

LUV has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,284 shares of the airline’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the airline’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the airline’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the airline’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -888.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.95.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.99) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

