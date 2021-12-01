Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the airline’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Argus decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

NYSE LUV opened at $44.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.95. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $43.16 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -888.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.99) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,953 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,404 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

