S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI opened at $455.73 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $476.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $449.72 and a 200-day moving average of $428.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $109.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.80.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.