Spark Infrastructure Group (SKI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.12 on December 7th

Spark Infrastructure Group (ASX:SKI) declared a interim dividend on Monday, November 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Spark Infrastructure Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Get Spark Infrastructure Group alerts:

About Spark Infrastructure Group

Spark Infrastructure Group is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the regulated utility infrastructure markets across the globe. It aims for a balanced portfolio. The firm's earnings are supported by growth in underlying assets and through sustainable investments in high value, unregulated opportunities.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.