SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Sold by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 231.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $49.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.31 and a 200-day moving average of $49.49. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.18 and a 52 week high of $49.89.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

