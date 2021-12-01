SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,486 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

SPDW traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $36.15. 86,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,824. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average is $37.22. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.27 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

