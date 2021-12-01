Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Up 5.7% This Week

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.78 or 0.00210320 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00036926 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $404.90 or 0.00710928 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000606 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00014783 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00067092 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

