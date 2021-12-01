Spectris (LON:SXS) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 4,370 ($57.09) target price on the stock.

SXS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Spectris to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,370 ($44.03) to GBX 3,150 ($41.15) in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 438 ($5.72) target price on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,831.60 ($37.00).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,769.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,818.43. Spectris has a 52 week low of GBX 2,628 ($34.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,167 ($54.44). The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of £3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

