Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Given New £151 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from £114.20 ($149.20) to £151 ($197.28) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SPX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a £150.50 ($196.63) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirax-Sarco Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of £127.90 ($167.10).

Shares of SPX opened at £156.30 ($204.21) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £11.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.96. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of £105.20 ($137.44) and a fifty-two week high of £172.25 ($225.05). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of £157.78 and a 200-day moving average price of £216.45.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

