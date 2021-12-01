Spire (NYSE:SR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.700-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut Spire from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spire from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Spire from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $59.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Spire has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.31.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.89 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Spire will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 3.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 26.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 55.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after purchasing an additional 55,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

