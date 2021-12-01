S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STBA opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $35.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.58 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is an increase from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&T Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.11.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

