Stableford Capital II LLC Decreases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stableford Capital II LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,709 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.9% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Planning Group grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 361 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,014 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $397,536,000 after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,212 shares of company stock worth $292,479,991. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,507.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.60, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,419.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3,415.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,156.80.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.