STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will report sales of $146.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $148.15 million and the lowest is $144.50 million. STAG Industrial posted sales of $129.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year sales of $559.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $557.43 million to $562.69 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $639.97 million, with estimates ranging from $634.44 million to $645.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STAG shares. Raymond James upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,527,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,965,000 after purchasing an additional 34,659 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the third quarter worth about $1,189,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 18.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 265,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,406,000 after acquiring an additional 40,402 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STAG opened at $43.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $44.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 115.08%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

