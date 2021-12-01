Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.19.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$71.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Desjardins lifted their price target on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Stantec by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Stantec by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.22. 140,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.11. Stantec has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $740.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.32 million. Equities analysts expect that Stantec will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.133 per share. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

