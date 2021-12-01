Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Director Theresa Jang Purchases 500 Shares

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) Director Theresa Jang acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$69.42 per share, with a total value of C$34,708.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at C$989,039.17.

Shares of STN opened at C$69.16 on Wednesday. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of C$38.61 and a 52-week high of C$72.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$65.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of C$7.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$932.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$971.56 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 2.9200002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James set a C$76.00 price target on shares of Stantec and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Stantec from C$60.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stantec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$71.00.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.