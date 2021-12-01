State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Roku were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 1.4% in the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 64,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,220,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 2.7% in the second quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the second quarter worth about $580,380,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 3.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 50.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,613,000 after buying an additional 59,055 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Roku from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $411.64.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,751,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 5,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total transaction of $1,918,271.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 431,992 shares of company stock valued at $132,969,240. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $227.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.12, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.32 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.68.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

